Green boost for local bus routes

First Glasgow has invested £1.9m on 12 new ultra-low emission vehicles to serve its routes 242 and 254.

One of the new buses was unveiled to local customers at Fir Park Stadium last month ahead of the Lanarkshire derby between Motherwell and Hamilton Academical.

A number of the First Glasgow team were on hand to give out goodie bags and information on services in the local area.

As well as being more environmentally friendly the new vehicles, built by built by Alexander Dennis, offer on board free WIFI, USB charging points and comfortable high back seats.

The 254 service runs every 10 minutes during the daytime from Newarthill through Carfin and Jerviston to Motherwell, while the 242 service runs every 20 minutes during the daytime via Pather, Wishaw, Craigneuk, Motherwell and New Stevenson to Holytown.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Glasgow, said: “We are committed to working with partners such as Motherwell Football Club and North Lanarkshire Council to provide transport solutions for their already busy sites and bustling car parks.

“Hopefully with the improvements we are making to the area’s bus services, local residents and football fans alike, will now see the bus as a real alternative to taking the car.

“The bus is very much part of the solution when it comes to reducing emissions on our already congested roads as one full low emission bus can take up to 75 cars off the road.”