Failure of electricity supply leads to problems for train passengers

A number of rail services travelling through the Central Belt will be cancelled or delayed this morning due to an overhead line fault.

It’s understood the electrical fault occurred on the line between Cambuslang and Rutherglen and will affect services travelling to and from Cumbernauld, Dalmuir, Glasgow Central, Larkhall, Milngavie, Motherwell and Lanark.

Services between Milgngavie and Cumbernauld wwon’t call at Cambuslang, Newton Lanark, Blantyre, Hamilton West, Hamilton Central and Airbles.

While services on the Lanark line will only operate between Motherwell and Lanark.

ScotRail say the disruption is expected until at least noon.

The rail company said on their website: “Due to failure of the electricity supply between Cambuslang and Rutherglen disruption is expected.

“Train services between Milngavie and Motherwell will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Our staff are on site and have identified the fault and are sourcing a replacement part to repair.”

Passengers are being advised to check their journey route in advance.

Valid tickets are also being accepted of First and Whitelaws Coaches.

The disruption comes just days after it emerged ScotRail is facing record fines totally £1.6 million over shortcomings in services for passengers.

The penalties follow a weekend of bank holiday travel chaos that saw Glasgow Central station closed because of problems with overhead wires, while yesterday (Tuesday) services between Cumbermnauld and Dalmuir via Motherwell were cancelled for part of the day due to signalling problems between Hyndland and Drumry.