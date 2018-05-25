Dunn’s to introduce new route from the Village to the Fort

North Lanarkshire firm Dunn’s Coaches is to introduce a new service next month that is sure to appeal to shoppers.

On June 16, a Saturday service from Cumbernauld Village to Glasgow Fort via Adsa, the town centre, Greenfaulds and Gartcosh will be launched.

The hourly service will leave the Village on the hour between 10am and 5pm, with the return leg leaving the Fort on the half hour between 10.30am and 5.30pm – the total journey time is 23 minutes.

Dunn’s will monitor the volume of passengers to decide if there is enough demand to increase the service.

The full timetable can be found at www.facebook.com/Dunns-coaches-191853867931541.