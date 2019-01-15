Councillor renews efforts to make park and ride a reality

Councillor Nathan Wilson has renewed his efforts to push forward plans for the park and ride facility at Shieldmuir railway station.

Taylor Wimpey announced in November 2017 that construction would begin in January 2018, with a completion target of April 2018.

The project was delayed and placed under review by Network Rail, which, in March 2018, informed Councillor Wilson that land transfers, future ownership and maintenance responsibilities for the car park had still to be resolved.

The Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor has asked all parties involved to consider maintenance work at the grounds. He has also raised the park and ride’s delay with North Lanarkshire Council. The design is to provide 25 car parking spaces.

Councillor Wilson said: “It remains a matter of huge frustration that there is still no park and ride at Shieldmuir, one year after construction work was set to begin.

“The initial planning application was submitted to the council in 2010 and it is clearly a matter of concern that the facility has yet to emerge. The park and ride is a priority for residents and it is a priority for me.

“I have again written to Taylor Wimpey and Network Rail to request an update on the current status of the project and to stress the importance of the park and ride locally.

“If sufficient progress has still not been made with the park and ride, maintenance work at the grounds should be carried out as a matter of priority.”