Council awards £2.7 million contract for new link road

The team which will design the East Airdrie Link Road has been appointed by North Lanarkshire Council.

The road, which will be around nine kilometers of single carriageway from Carfin/Newhouse to Stand.

This is intended to bring numerous benefits such as improving north-south travel options and reducing congestion on the A73.

The £2.7 million contract for this work has been awarded to Glasgow firm WSP.

Tasks to be carried out during the project include developing an action plan and programme to deliver the project, identifying possible routes, assisting in the acquisition of land and appointment of a roadbuilder.

This project is part of the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal, which involves eight local authorities working on improving infrastructure, creating jobs, establishing science faciliites and supporting business.