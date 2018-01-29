Bus fire under investigation

First Glasgow has launched an internal investigation to discover why one of its buses burst in flames in Motherwell last week.

Emergency services were called to Hamilton Road at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 23, to extinguish the blaze which appeared to have started in the engine bay.

The quick reactions of the driver ensured all the passengers got off the bus safely, with no injuries reported.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We can confirm our vehicle was involved in an incident on Hamilton Road, Motherwell, on Tuesday, January 23.

“We have emergency procedures and training in place for this sort of incident and our driver must be commended for his swift action that prevented any injuries whatsoever.

“Passenger safety is at the forefront of everything we do, a full internal investigation is underway to establish the root cause and this incident has been reported to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.”