Eight week closure of A725 Bellziehill Junction will begin from this Sunday, June 27.

The junction will be closed from 10pm this Sunday (June 27) to allow for bridge repair works.

This eight week closure is required to allow waterproofing and re-surfacing works to be undertaken safely on the south bridge over the A725 carriageway.

As a result, the south overbridge of Bellziehill roundabout, which carries the A721 westbound, will be closed to traffic between the A725 southbound on-slip road and the A725 northbound off-slip at Bellziehill Junction.

The A725 northbound and southbound off-slips and on-slips at Bellziehill Junction will remain open to traffic, while pedestrian access will be maintained via the footpaths on both the north and south side of Bellziehill roundabout overbridges.

Signed diversion routes will be in place whilst these works are ongoing. In order to minimise disruption, the works have been scheduled during the school summer holidays.

The closure will be in place 24/7 for the duration of the works and road users are being advised to allow extra time for your journey or use an alternative route if possible. All works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.