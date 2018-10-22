£3m project started at Cleland station to improve accessibilty

Work is now underway on a six-month programme at Cleland station to deliver a £3 million investment to improve accessibility.

The project team went on site at the end of September and accessibility improvements will be delivered over the next six months.

A new accessible footbridge is being constructed, which includes lifts and stairs and will replace the existing bridge which will be removed after the new structure has been opened.

Matthew Spence of Network Rail Scotland, said: “This new bridge will help ensure everyone has the opportunity to easily access services at Cleland station and thus enable even more people to travel by train.

“The bridge we will build delivers modern standards of access and an increase in amenity for those travelling to or from Cleland on a day to day basis and will improve the travelling experience for passengers.”