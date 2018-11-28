£2m investment in Carfin station

Work on a £2m investment to upgrade Carfin station as part of the wider electrification of the railway line through the North Lanarkshire town is nearly complete.

On site since May, the project team have worked to upgrade the power supply and install an under-track crossing at the station as well as to extend the platforms and deliver a range of enhanced facilities and amenities for passengers.

One hundred and fifty tonnes of pre-cast concrete units were positioned to create the new platform sections which will support the new longer trains that will be introduced on the route post-electrification.

An additional 50 metres of platform was lowered, 120 cubic metres of concrete were poured, 400m of new ducting inserted all topped by 400 square metres of newly surfaced platform – including 200m of tactile slabs to improve accessibility.

Access ramps were re-graded and improvements to lighting, CCTV, customer information systems, ticket machines and validators, seating and waiting shelters were all delivered to further improve the passenger experience at the station.

The work is a key part of a wider £160m Scottish Government funded investment to upgrade and electrify the line to improve reliability and enable the introduction of electric trains on the route.

Brian Mallon, Network Rail project manager for the Shotts Line electrification project, said: “As well as being necessary to ensure it was compliant for an electrified railway, upgrading the station delivers tangible benefits will improve the overall travelling experience for passengers using Carfin station.

“While we appreciate this work may have been inconvenient for the local community in the short term, the enhanced station will deliver a safe and modern station which will be of benefit for years to come.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while we delivered this work.”

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle added: “I warmly welcome this investment to improve Carfin station and more generally the electrification of the route which more directly connects my constituents to job, education and leisure opportunities in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I visited the site with the project team to see first-hand the work that had been delivered in the station and the overhead line electrification and discussed how they notified and engaged with lineside communities and challenged them to take on board some of the issues raised and how they had been addressed – which they committed to do.

“While the work has undeniably been inconvenient for those living closest to the station, I believe that the long-term benefits of upgrading the station and electrifying the line and the environmental improvements and opportunities it will bring to this area, can only be a positive development.”