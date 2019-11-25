New campaign reminds all road users to #LightUp

A campaign to encourage all road user to be seen during the winter months has been launched by Police Scotland and specialist law firm Cycle Law Scotland.

The #LightUp campaign sees cyclists being given packs of front and rear bicycle lights to ensure they are visible to other road users.

Police officers and Cycle Law Scotland staff have been be joined by representatives from bus companies and haulage firms at a series of events during the week, with the campaign aiming to educate all road users about their respective responsibilities.

The campaign also encourages motorists to #LightUp so their vehicles are clearly visible to other road users and they are prepared for winter conditions.

It is important to understand your rights and responsibilities when on the road.

From a cycling perspective, the law states that when on your bicycle between sunset and sunrise, it must be fitted with the following: white front light, red rear light, red rear reflector and amber/yellow pedal reflectors

Failure to comply with these regulations can result in a Fixed Penalty Notice for £50. It is considered in the same category as cycling the wrong way down a one-way street or jumping a red light.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle, from the road policing division, said: “This campaign provides us with a good opportunity to speak to members of the public who use the road network and to highlight our respective responsibilities.

“Being easily visible to others, and being alert to other road users, whether you are a cyclist, pedestrian or driver, goes a long way to improving road safety.

“The majority of us will use several different modes of transport and so it is important to break down the ‘them and us’ mentality’ and instead, all work together to promote road safety.”

Jodi Gordon, partner at Cycle Law Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be part of this important road safety campaign because on a daily basis we see the consequences of road traffic collisions between vulnerable road users and vehicles.

“Anything we can do to help educate road users and promote the legal requirement to #LightUp and be seen has got to be a good thing.”