Tannochside lady turns 100

A Tannochside woman has celebrated her centenary in style.

Helen Muir (Eleanor) celebrated her 100th Birthday on January 7 in the company of North Lanarkshire Council’s Provost - Jean Jones who was accompanied by the Depute Lord Lieutenant for the county, Adam Braidwood.

Both visited the birthday girl at her home address in Hozier Crescent, Tannochside and presented her with gifts and a card on behalf of North Lanarkshire Council.

Helen commented that she was delighted and thanked her visitors for the gifts.