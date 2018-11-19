Supporters are urged to back gift campaign

Motherwell Football Club supporters will help put a smile on the faces of children and teenagers across North Lanarkshire by donating gifts at their next home match.

Struggling families will be able to net a gift from kind-hearted fans after Motherwell FC Community Trust added their support to the Give a Festive Gift campaign.

Fans are asked to drop off new or ‘as new’ toys and gifts suitable from tots to teens at Fir Park on Saturday when the team play Aberdeen.

The Give a Festive Gift appeal has been organised by North Lanarkshire Council in conjunction with Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire and local community groups.

Allison Wallace, Motherwell FC Community Trust business manager, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the Give a Festive Gift appeal.

“Our big-hearted supporters will use this opportunity to support families in our local communities by donating gifts and toys that will help put a smile on the faces of many children and young people.”

Community champion Martine Nolan from Motherwell has been busy drumming up support.

She said: “Already we’ve had lots of toys, games and gifts donated as part of the appeal and the interest from our local communities has been overwhelming.

“We’re aiming to help make the lives of disadvantaged young people and families extra special at, what can be, a difficult time of year.

“Last year our combined efforts saw 1500 children have a better Christmas – this year we hope to increase this to 2000 children.

“We have anecdotal evidence that using this service prevents families taking on debt they cannot afford so if you can help at all, please donate at one of the drop-off points.”

Semichem customers can also make donations at stores in Wishaw, Motherwell, Carluke, Airdrie, Coatbridge and Hamilton.

Martine added: “Thanks to Semichem for the donation of vouchers and for also providing us with the collection points with all their stores in North Lanarkshire.

“Semichem is perfect because there are so many items in store that would make great presents and would certainly put a smile on the face of a local teenager this Christmas.”

Scotmid Co-operative owns the Semichem brand and board member Kaye Harmon added: “This is a fantastic cause that we are very passionate about supporting and would actively encourage all of our Semichem customers in Lanarkshire to donate a wee gift – a small gesture would go a long way towards making their Christmas special.”

As previously announced Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre in Bellshill will host a drop-off event on December 5 from 3-7pm, and a giveaway event on December 6 from 2-5pm. St Patrick’s Church in Craigneuk will host a drop-off event on December 7 from 3-7pm, and a giveaway event on December 8 from 11am-2pm. Forgewood Community Centre in Motherwell will host a drop-off event on December 8 from 3-7pm, and a giveaway event on December 9 from 11am-3pm.