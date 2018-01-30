Snow and ice warning in place for Wednesday

It could be a difficult commute for some tomorrow morning (Wednesday) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for much of Central and West Scotland.

It’s been warned that transport links could be affected - and ice on untreated surfaces could lead to more slips and falls.

Locals could be hit with rain, snow, sleet and hail tomorrow, with the warning in place from 3am to 6pm tomorrow evening.

In the most recent update, the Met Office warned: “Following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

“Frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail will then also develop.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also possible.”

