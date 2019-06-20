Rottweiler acts as best ‘man’ at Motherwell wedding

A Rottweiler called Jack acted as best man at Motherwell wedding after his owner met his wife-to-be at a dog rescue centre.

Christopher McCarron tied the knot with fiancee Margaret Allison in a civil ceremony as well-behaved Jack sat quietly through the short ceremony, wearing a mini tuxedo attached to his collar.

Chris adopted the former guard dog in 2015 following the death of his son, Chris Jnr.

In the wake of his son’s death, Chris sold his business and got a divorce.

He hoped getting a dog might help him recover from his grief, and was immediately won over by Jack, who had been at the Dog’s Trust centre in West Calder for nine months.

And in a sweet twist of fate, Chris met his new love, Margaret, while out walking Jack at the rescue centre - and promised to keep her updated on his pet’s progress.

Romance blossomed and the newlyweds who live in Motherwell now consider Jack, aged around six years old, to be a part of their family.

Chris said: “We had a lovely sentimental day, and Jack played a big part.

“He loved it, he really did. I wouldn’t have considered getting a rescue dog because of his age - he’s around six.

“But when he went up to me, we just clicked. Little did I know that I’d meet my future wife at the rescue centre too.

“I don’t believe that I rescued Jack - I think he rescued me. When we decided to get married, Jack had to be there.”

Margaret, a care home worker, had been initially looking to rescue a small dog at the rehoming centre, but did not find anything suitable.

But when she met Chris they bonded over their shared love of dogs - and have seen Jack’s character transformed since he has lived in a loving home.

Jack spent most of his life as a guard dog, cooped up in a kennel, and Chris was warned that he should not be allowed to play with other dogs when he adopted Jack in 2015.

But both Chris and Margaret believe that Rottweilers have an unfairly got a bad reputation as a breed, and should be given a chance.