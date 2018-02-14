Repair service is set to continue in 2018

Many older and disabled residents have breathed a sigh of relief at the news that the Care & Repair Handyperson service will continue.

North Lanarkshire Council has extended the contract until April 2019 which is great news for those who use the service to help them with small repairs and tasks around the home.

Link Group Ltd, in association with its subsidiary, Horizon Housing Association, provides the service and manages the contract which sees over 3,000 small repairs and tasks carried out each year

The small repairs service is open to home owners who are of pensionable age or who are disabled, and the handyperson service is available for older people, whether they own or rent their home.

Providing practical help such as adjusting doors, small plumbing repairs, minor electrical work and some external repairs, the small repairs service helps older and disabled people stay in their homes as long as possible. All repairs are carried out by qualified tradespersons. The handyperson service covers smaller tasks such as wiring plugs, putting up curtain poles, replacing light bulbs and moving furniture, for example if new carpets are being fitted in an older person’s home.

There is a small charge of £10 plus vat for each repair and the resident must pay the cost of any materials.

Councillor Allan Graham, Convener of Enterprise and Housing said: “It’s great news that we’re able to continue to support the Care and Repair Handyperson Service. This valuable service offers real assistance to vulnerable people living in our communities by helping to keep them comfortable in their homes while increasing levels of community participation, engagement and volunteering.”

A recent satisfaction audit of Care and Repair service users last year, showed that 98 per cent were satisfied with the repairs and tasks being undertaken.

The current contract was due to end in March 2018, but this extension ensures the service is available to continue to support older and disabled owners maintain their homes beyond this date.

Annual funding of £232,000 is provided by the council with a contribution made by NHS Lanarkshire.

For more info call 0330 3030301 or email:northland@care-and-repair.org