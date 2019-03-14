Unite warns it wants proper negotiations over janitorial cuts

Unite has become the latest trade union to warn North Lanarkshire Council it could take action if cuts to janitorial services are forced through.

As previously reported the Transformation and Digitalisation Committee agreed a £2 million spending cut to the Facilities Service which could lose 43 jobs and leave janitors £4000 a year out of pocket in lost overtime.

Delegates from three trade unions – the GMB, Unite and Unison – criticised the committee for not holding a formal trade union consultation.

GMB has already announced it will consult affected members on its next steps, including the possibility of moving to an industrial action ballot.

Now Unite has warned that if the cuts are pushed through without proper negotiation it may be ready to do likewise.

Charlie McDonald, Unite regional industrial Officer, said : “The proposed cuts to our members’ jobs, and their terms and conditions, by the committee are completely unacceptable to Unite.

“We are continuing to table and negotiate different proposals, but North Lanarkshire Council must ensure that they hear the voices of our members through these negotiations, rather than imposed cuts on the workforce.”