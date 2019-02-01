Trying to force debate on Pension Credits

Airdrie and Shotts MP Neil Gray has co-sponsored a motion to force the UK Government to allow MPs to vote on recent changes to Pension Credits.

Mr Gray, the SNP’s Work and Pensions spokesman, is concerned the move to make people who have reached pension age apply for Universal Credit and not Pension Credit if their partner is younger will leave some couples up to £140 per week worse off.

The provision was originally made in the Welfare Reform Act back in 2012, but now the UK Government has made it their intention to implement this clause without a debate – seven years and two Governments later.

Mr Gray, who was previously denied a debate to discuss the changes, said: “It is outrageous the UK Government seems content with slipping through a huge change to Pension Credit without allowing MPs to vote on a provision passed two Governments ago.

“The Government must urgently make time to debate these changes on the floor of the House so that MPs have the opportunity to make their view heard on them. To ignore these calls would be a democratic outrage.”