Tributes paid across the aisle as councillor passes away

Tributes have been paid to Coatbridge South councillor Gordon Encinias who passed away this morning.

The former community activist was elected as a Labour candidate to North Lanarkshire Council last May saying he wanted ‘to improve things for people in the town’.

Council depute leader Paul Kelly said: “Very sad news about the death of my colleague Councillor Gordon Encinias.

“Gordon was lovely man and wonderful local councillor. He put his local community at the heart of all his work on North Lanarkshire Council achieved so much in the short time he had.

“You will be missed greatly by all of us. RIP”

Coatbridge and Chryston Labour Party added: “Sad news. Gordon was a fantastic servant to his local community and he will be sorely missed. RIP Gordon.”

From across the aisle SNP Group leader David Stocks also paid tribute.

He said: “We are very sorry to hear the sad news of the death of our colleague Councillor Gordon Encinias. Gordon was a fine man and had a friendly smile to all, regardless of political hue.

“Gordon’s passing will be felt across the chamber and we would like to send warm wishes and our sympathy to his family , friends and colleagues on this sad day.”