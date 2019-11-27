Tribute paid to Tannochside councillor

A former North Lanarkshire councillor passed away at the weekend, it has emerged

Councillor David Saunders, who represented Tannochside for 15 years from 1992 until 2007, died on Saturday, November 22.

Provost Jean Jones was among those who led the tributes to the tireless Labour man.

She said: “This is such sad news for everyone who knew David and our thoughts are with his friends and family. I had the pleasure of serving alongside David – he had a great sense of community and cared passionately about improving the life chances of everyone who lives here – especially those less fortunate.”

David was first elected to the body that would be replaced by North Lanarkshire Council – Motherwell’s own town council. He was a member of Strathclyde Joint Police Board and also Strathclyde Fire Board. David also held the position as vice-convener of Bellshill Local Area Partnership/Area Committee.

It has also been confirmed that David’s funeral will take place on Friday, November 29, at 12.45pm at Viewpark Parish Church.