Bill Martin

The council’s Labour leader Jim Logue was the first to lead the tributes to the Ravenscraig worker and prominent trade unionist who fought for his community after entering politics.

Councillor Logue said: “The entire Labour family were sorry to learn of the passing of former Motherwell Councillor, Bill Martin.

"A councillor for some 17 years, Bill was a larger than life character who could relate to anyone and commanded the respect of fellow councillors, council officers and constituents alike.”

On his retirement from the council, he ran the Near Not Dear Food Co-op in North Motherwell, raised charity cash and continued to work tirelessly for the area through organisations like Motherwell Community Partnership Forum. He also helped wife Irene in her job as a warden at the Vicker Street complex on special occasions like days out and Burns suppers.

Proud Granddaughter Amy said: "He was a much loved husband to Irene, father to Denise & Lynn, Grandfather to Eilidh & Findlay and myself plus Great Grandfather to Christopher-John William & Stephen-Junior.

“He will be sorely missed by all his family and all who knew him.