Still time to have your say on sheltered housing consultation

There is still time to contribute your option on the standard of sheltered housing across North Lanarkshire.

The council is running a public consultation until July 18 is asking sheltered housing tenants and applicants to share their views on the quality of service they receive.

A similar review was carried out in 2009 and resulted in several changes to the service, including more tailored suport for individuals, more community-based support and the introduction of new technology to assist people at home.

Copies of the new survey have been distributed across North Lanarkshire sheltered housing and it can also be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/shelteredhousingreview.