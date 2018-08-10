Seeking views from tenants on quality of housing services

People living in council homes across North Lanarkshire are being encouraged to give their views on the quality of the housing service they receive.

The face to face survey will be taking place from Monday through to the end of September.

The survey will be carried out by trained researchers from Lanarkshire-based Research Resource, a research agency with over 20 years’ experience in delivering market research.

It will include questions on: how satisfied tenants are with the housing service they receive, the quality of council housing in North Lanarkshire, whether rent levels represent value for money, estate management, and dealing with antisocial behaviour.

Stephen Llewellyn, head of Housing Solutions, said: “I would encourage tenants to take part in this short survey to help us improve housing services for local people.

“We want opinions about all aspects of our housing service so we can see what is working well and what we could do better.”

Those people randomly selected to take part will receive a letter from the council advising that they have been chosen to take part and explaining the format it will take.

The surveys will be carried out in tenants’ own homes.

The survey will involve approximately 400 households; will take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and all feedback from individual households will remain completely confidential.