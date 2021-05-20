Margaret Mitchell

Margaret Mitchell represented the Scottish Conservatives at Holyrood since 2003 – and became well-known for championing a wide range of local causes during her lengthy Scottish Parliament stint.

Mrs Mitchell said: “It’s been a privilege and pleasure to represent my constituents in Motherwell and all the other constituencies in the Central Scotland region.

“For me, the most important and rewarding aspect of being an MSP, was the ability to fight my constituents’ corner, listening to their problems and making sure they got a fair hearing.

“In Motherwell it has been an ongoing privilege to support the fantastic work so many organisations, such as North Lanarkshire Carers Together, do on behalf of the legion of selfless unpaid carers who often put their own lives on hold to look after loved ones.

“Equally inspiring has been the hugely important work various Motherwell churches have been involved in, over the years. This work includes members of Dalziel St Andrews Church with their befriending scheme for elderly people and their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

"Plus there was Motherwell North Parish Church’s New Opportunities Project which worked with 40 local families and provided a community café, a food co-op, a youth club and arranged family holidays to Skelmorlie.

“Other stand-out events include a tour of the new Motherwell College at Ravenscraig and also being appointed to represent the Scottish Conservatives on the Steel Taskforce which saw Liberty Steel secure jobs in 2016.

“Finally engaging with young people, secondary pupils and primary school children has been one of the most enjoyable aspects of being an MSP – with the latter you are never too sure what question may be coming next!