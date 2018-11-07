Projects plan to create lots more housing

North Lanarkshire Council has approved additional projects to provide more, modern and affordable new homes in its next Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) which has been submitted to the Scottish Government.

The SHIP for 2019-20/2023-24 aims to deliver 2357 new affordable homes over the next five years. It will be delivered by the council and housing associations supported by potential funding of £135m from Holyrood.

The proposed projects include over 1200 new council homes planned for development in locations such as: the former Calder Primary site; Main Street in Mossend; Nobles View, Caledonian Avenue, Thorn Road, Hamilton Road and Community Road in Bellshill; Mabel Street, Ladywell Road and Frood Street in Motherwell; Cleekhimin and Meadowhead Road at Ravenscraig; Holytown Road and Main Street in Holytown; East Avenue in Carfin; Laburnum Road in Viewpark; Old Edinburgh Road in Tannochside; the site of the Cleland Club; and Loanhead Road in New Stevenston.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of Enterprise and Housing, said: “By producing a long-term plan we’ll realise our vision to help people to achieve their potential, and be safe, healthy, included and supported in our communities.”