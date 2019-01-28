Parish says goodbye to Father Jim Grant

The congregation of Holy Family Church in Mossend said goodbye to Father Jim Grant yesterday (Sunday) after 23 years serving as parish priest.

Father Grant is leaving to take up a position as General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

After a moving reflection at the end of Mass, the choir struck up a bespoke Scottish song to wish him goodbye and all the best.

A statement from the parish said: “Father Grant said that when he arrived as parish priest in 1995 he was aware he was walking in the footsteps of giants. Well we can all safely say that there has been no priest in recent times who has made such an impact on the parish life of Holy Family.

Father Michael Brown will succeed Father Grant as parish priest on Friday.

Other new appointments in the Diocese sees Father Owen Ness become Administrator of St Brendan’s Church in Motherwell, Deacon Jim Aitken become Chancellor of the Diocese, Father Gerard Bogan and Father Kevin McGoldrick become Dean and Vice-Dean of the Motherwell and Central Deanery respectively, and Father Thomas Magill reappointed chairman of the Council of Priests.