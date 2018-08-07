New street signs criticised as waste of money

North Lanarkshire Council has been accused of waiting money of unnecessary street signs within the Calderbraes area.

New signage has appeared off Watling Street in the likes of Third Street, Angus Gardens and Hillview Crescent.

However, some residents have complained that the existing signage was already adequate.

One said: “At a time when the council is pleading poverty and seems to be cutting the budget across all services surely the money could have been spent elsewhere.

“There were no problems with the street signs that was already there, it was already perfectly clear which street was which.”

A council spokesman claimed they had received requests to renew the street signage.

He said: “These signs were strategically placed out following requests from either residents, emergency services, housing officers or elected members.

“They were placed out because the previous sign was either damaged, missing or was previously on the wall of residents houses and was no longer visible.”