New build on former Calder Primary site

A visit, marking the progress of new build council homes, took place at the site of the former Calder Primary site in Motherwell.

The new development being built by North Lanarkshire Council in Draffen Street consists of 30 units – a mix of cottage flats, both semi and terraced homes and amenity housing.

This latest new build project, due for completion in January, forms part of the council house building programme, NL Homes, which will see 2150 homes built by 2027.

Attending the progress visit were Councillors Allan Graham and Ann Weir together with representatives from North Lanarkshire Council and developer, Robertson Partnership Homes.

Councillor Graham, convener of Enterprise and Housing, said: “It’s really pleasing to see the progress being made across so many of our sites in North Lanarkshire as part of our NL Homes Programme.

“These modern, affordable new homes offer first class housing for local people. Not only that, but they provide regeneration opportunities to vacant sites and jobs too.

“I look forward to returning to this Motherwell site once the development is finished and meeting some of the tenants moving in to these fantastic homes.”

Robertson Partnership Homes managing director Stewart Shearer added: “The transformative development at Draffen Street is one of eight projects we are working on in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, all of which were procured through Scape Group’s National Major Works Framework.

“Draffen Street is part of one of the biggest council housebuilding programmes for a generation, providing thousands of local residents with high quality, flexible homes that are built to last.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them become a part of local communities for generations to come.”

The Scottish Government contributes towards the development costs at each site.