Neil Gray given DWP brief

Following the recent Holyrood reshuffle, the SNP group in Westminster followed suit.

Airdrie and Shotts MP Neil Gray has been rewarded for his work as Social Justice spokesperson with leadership of the Inclusion and Wellbeing team as well as the spokesperson role on Department for Work and Pensions issues.

Mr Gray’s team are playing to their strengths with surgeon Dr Philippa Whitford MP as Health and Social Care spokesperson, former teacher Carol Monaghan MP heading up Education and clinical psychologist Dr Lisa Cameron MP leading the Mental Health brief.

Another notable name in Mr Gray’s team is Mhairi Black MP, who will be combining the role of spokesperson for Pensions with those of Youth Affairs and Disabilities.

Mr Gray said: “I am delighted that SNP Group leader Ian Blackford MP has asked me to lead the Inclusion and Wellbeing Team at Westminster.

“I have a fantastic group of MPs working alongside me and I know we will do everything in our power to hold this uncaring and outdated Tory Government to account.

“Being spokesperson for DWP issues will enable me to put the many shocking experiences of my constituents at the heart of Westminster debates, and show this morally unjust government exactly how its policies are affecting people who rely on benefits.”