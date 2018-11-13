Near and far come together to help village mark Armistice

Brighter Bothwell in partnership with Bothwell Historical Society has created a cascade of poppies at the Jubilee Garden in Hamilton Road to commemorate the centenary of the ending of the first World War.

Around 130 people have helped to knit and crochet around 5000 poppies for the four metres high cascade.

As well as support from Bothwell, help came from neighbouring communities, from other parts of Scotland, from England and even from across the Atlantic.

One lady, who knitted in the USA, has grandchildren in Bothwell.

There is also a giant wooden poppy, measuring 1.2 metres in diameter, featuring 111 knitted poppies representing the 111 men of Bothwell who died during the 1914-18 conflict.

Children representing Bothwell’s two primary schools added the final 14 poppies when South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan unveiled the display last week.

Bothwell Library is hosting a related exhibition, including school project work.

The display and exhibition can be viewed until at least Monday, November 26.