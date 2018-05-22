MSP Clare joins all-star panel to discuss future

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson joined a number of prominent figures to discuss Scotland’s future.

The panel took place at the Scottish Parliament as part of the Our Future Scotland initiative.

Our Future Scotland seeks to engage people across Scotland to find out their aspirations for Scotland’s social, economic and cultural future focussing on the themes of education, wellbeing, environment and technology.

The public project was launched this month as part of the Scotland 2030 Programme which hopes to engage people from all areas of life in Scotland to help shape the future of the nation.

Ms Adamson appeared on the panel chaired by the Presiding Officer Ken Mackintosh MSP, alongside actor Brian Cox, author Christopher Brookmyre, Robot Wars judge Sethu Vijayakumar, and discussed topics ranging from cyberpunk sci-fi utopias to egalitarianism.

The panel discussion was held after the guests watched a screening of the film ‘Our Future Scotland’, featuring contributions from leading figures from politics, business, education and the arts on their aspirations for 2030.

Also in attendance were writer and artist David Vaillie, Scottish Renewables Chief Executive Claire Mack, human rights lawyer Debora Kayembe and V&A Dundee director Philip Long.

Ms Adamson said: “I was delighted to take part in the panel discussion at Scotland’s Futures Forum.

“The evening was extremely interesting with engaging discussion between the panel and audience.

“As we look to the future of Scotland and what kind of nation we want to be by 2030, it is crucial that as many voices as possible are heard.

“This is a great initiative to ensure as many people as possible are able to shape Scotland’s future going forward.”

Meanwhile Ms Adamson MSP has called for more investment from the UK Government to ensure every home in Scotland has access to high-speed fibre broadband.

New figures show a boost to connectivity in North Lanarkshire from 84.2 per cent in 2012 to 98.3 per cent in 2018.

The increased figures follow the Scottish Government’s Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme which has seen 95 per cent of premises across Scotland connected to fibre-broadband.

However, Ms Adamson pointed out more work needs to be done.

She said: “Some areas within my constituency are still awaiting fibre broadband, such as the new builds at Ravenscraig and other areas such as Craigneuk, Dalziel Park and Cleland.

“I raised this with the Minister who reiterated the Scottish Government’s commitment to connect 100 per cent of premises in Scotland to fibre broadband with speeds of at least 30 mbps by 2021.

“Despite telecoms being a matter still reserved to Westminster, the UK Government have only committed to investing three per cent towards the R100 programme in Scotland so I am calling on them to match the Scottish Government’s ambition.”