MSP calls on local Tories to apologise after Government admits Universal Credit roll out has left people without food

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson MSP has called upon local Tories to apologise for the their refusal to accept responsibility over the rise in foodbank demand.

This comes after Secretary of State for Work and Pensions admitted to the House of Commons that Universal Credit was leaving people without food.

Ms Rudd said: “It is absolutely clear that there were challenges with the initial rollout of Universal Credit – and the main issue that led to an increase in foodbank use could have been the fact that people had difficulty accessing their money early enough.”

Universal Credit was recently rolled out in North Lanarkshire and Ms Adamson has called upon the local Tories to apologise for the impact her constituents have suffered.

She said: “We have known for years that Tory cuts were driving up foodbank demand, yet Tory politicians preferred to stick their fingers in their ears than accept reality.

“Finally Amber Rudd has admitted that Universal Credit has left people penniless – although that admission fell well short of the apology required.

“The impact in North Lanarkshire has been undeniable. It is unfathomable to me how the local Labour party can form an alliance with the Conservatives on North Lanarkshire Council knowing full well the damage that party is causing to local people.

“And with the Tories accepting that their policies have left people dependent on charity to feed themselves, they must apologise and take a new approach to welfare modelled on the Scottish example, built on dignity and respect.”

Motherwell West councillor Meghan Gallacher, leader of the Conservative group at North Lanarkshire Council, responded: “The fact is, the Conservatives were left to sort out a chaotic and unsustainable benefits system created by a previous Labour government.

“Once that process is complete, it will help people off benefits and back into work.

“Instead, the SNP would rather return to a situation where it is more lucrative to stay at home than to get a job.”