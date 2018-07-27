MP warns that workers’ rights cannot be exploited by Brexit

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has pressed Brexit Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, on the risk to jobs in his constituency from a “no deal” Brexit.

Speaking during Department for Exiting the European Union Questions, Mr Gaffney asked what assurances he could give that workers’ livelihoods would not be sacrificed to keep the Conservative Party together.

Mr Gaffney said: “Workers in Scotland are not interested in the internal divisions in the Tory Party and they certainly do not want their jobs to put at risk by the battle to buy off the hard Brexiteers.

“A no deal Brexit would be the worst possible outcome for workers’ rights, but I fear that is the agenda being pushed here.

“Nothing that the minister had to say today, or the chaos of the last fortnight at Westminster, can give anyone any confidence that is not the road we are headed down.”