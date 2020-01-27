MP pays respects on National Holocaust Day - and remembers her own father’s WW2 task

Motherwell and Wishaw ‘s MP had her own thoughts as she signed a book of commemoration for Holocaust Memorial Day.

For as Marion Fellows did so in the Palace of Westminster, she recalled with pride her late father John Fullarton who was among the British soldiers who liberated Bergen -Belsen.

Mr Fullarton had served with the Royal Army Service Corps during World War Two , landing on Gold Beach in the French town of Arromanches-les-Bains.

He was later part of the force sent to Germany to the camp where Anne Frank had died just weeks before.

Mrs Fellows stated: “I am extremely proud of the role that my father played in helping survivors at the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen- Belsen.

“He spoke only once to me of the horrors he saw there.

“ As generations before us proudly stood against racism and fascism, so must we today.”

“On Holocaust Memorial Day, we must all stand together to remember the millions murdered by the Nazis in their brutal regime and root out Fasicm in all corners of society.”

This year is of course especially significant where commemorations are concerned.

For it is 75 years since Victory over Europe Day - the point at which the Allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi forces on May 8.

This momentuous occasion will be marked by solemn ceremonies of remembrance in key locations across the continent - and the Russian Federation