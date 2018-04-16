MP Marion on tour offering welfare advice

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows held surgeries giving advice and assistance on Universal Credit and women’s state pension age increase.

The six surgeries were held in Wishaw, Motherwell, Forgewood, Craigneuk, Gowkthrapple and Bellshill where Mrs Fellows and her team gave advice on the new welfare payment which consolidates Housing Benefit, Job Seeker’s Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Income Support, and Child and Work Tax Credits.

Universal Credit has been criticised for cutting entitlement, stalling payments for five weeks, and for changes not being clear.

WASPI (Women Against State Pension Age Increase) volunteers were also present to offer assistance in calculating how much money women will lose as a result of the UK Government’s changes to pensions.

Mrs Fellows said: “It was great to get out in the constituency and speak to people about these important issues that will impact many people’s lives.

“New claimants of welfare payments will now have no choice but to claim Universal Credit. It is therefore essential they know about the changes and how they will be affected.

“The UK Government is forcing families to choose between heating and eating and it is unacceptable. The Scottish Government’s Scottish Welfare Fund is one of the many resources people can use to get support.

“Universal Credit is fraught with issues – especially the five week waiting period and sanctions – but people must know that help is at hand.

“Similarly, the women affected by the UK Government’s state pension age increase must take action. The WASPI women have not taken the changes lying down. Pensions are a contractual right – not a benefit – and I have been inspired by the fight they are making to secure that right.”

For assistance with welfare payments, WASPI or any other MP matter call Mrs Fellow’s office on 01698 337191 or email marion.fellows.mp@parliament.uk).

Alternatively call the Welfare Rights offices in Motherwell on 332100, Wishaw on 348200 or Bellshill on 346666) or email the WASPI campaign at waspiglas73@gmail.com.