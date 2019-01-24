MP asks for debate to discuss Pension Credit

SNP Work and Pensions spokesperson Neil Gray has asked for a debate to discuss the Government’s recent changes to Pension Credits.

At Business Questions the Airdrie and Shotts MP explained his concern that people who have reached pension age will have to apply for Universal Credit, not Pension Credit, if their partner is younger than they are. This could make some couples up to £140 per week worse off.

In response the Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, suggested he apply for an Adjournment Debate rather than grant Parliamentary time.

Mr Gray said: “Given the fact some couples will be up to £7000 per year worse off I would have thought that the Government might want to explain the rationale behind the move.

“In brushing off my request, the Leader of the House just epitomises the Tory ethos that Universal Credit is the way to go, never mind who it effects.

”This move will leave low income pensioner couples considerably worse off and there has been no explanation why this should be. My SNP colleagues and I will fight this ridiculous and punitive cut.”