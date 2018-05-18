Motherwell wished luck for the final in Parliament

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has submitted a motion to Parliament cheering Motherwell FC in Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Shops in Motherwell are attempting to outdo each other with claret and amber displays in their windows including bunting and mannequins adorned in the club’s strip.

Mrs Fellows has also put up bunting in her office window to wish the team good luck ahead of the clash.

In a motion to Parliament, Marion has congratulated the team reaching the final and also the work of the Well Society – the fan organisation that now owns their club.

The early day motion reads: That this House congratulates Motherwell Football Club on successfully reaching a second domestic cup final this season; wishes all associated with the club good luck ahead of the Scottish Cup final with Celtic on Saturday 19th May 2018; acknowledges that two successful cup runs and a 7th placed finish have been achieved during the club’s historic first season as a fully fan-owned club; further acknowledges the pivotal role the club continues to play in the local community; and looks forward to the club continuing to build on its recent successes both on and off the pitch.”

Mrs Fellows said: “The constituency is already buzzing ahead of Motherwell FC’s appearance in the Scottish Cup final. My office is playing its part with bunting in the window to support our Steelmen!

“I’m looking forward to the match and here’s hoping the open top bus is making its way through the town the day after the final.

“The whole town is behind the team. Come on ye ‘Well!”