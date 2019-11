Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to bolster the Labour vote for candidate Hugh Gaffney when he visits a sports facility in the constituency tomorrow (Wednesday)

Mr Corbyn - who visited Motherwell last month- will be back on the North Lanarkshire campaign trail once more when he pops in to Birkenshaw Sports Barn tomorrow after 2pm.

Along with Mr Gaffney and grassroots activists, he intends to discuss the subject of pensions.