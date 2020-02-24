Key date for community in Thorniewood - and everyone is invited

Members of the new Thorniewood Community Council have a special invitation for residents after opting to stage an open day.

The recently formed group wants to showcase what it can do for locals at the bash which will take place at Burnhead Community Centre on Sunday, March 2, from noon to 4pm.

Community councillors will attend with representatives from key groups.

Organiser Martin O’Neill explained: “The purpose of the event is to let the people of Thorniewood know we are here and what we can do to help the area - as well as signposting those who require any advice to the most appropriate organisations.

“We are planning on having three short presentation talks during the day which will focus on mental and physical health and wellbeing, presented by invited guests.

“Should any organisation or individual like a table for the event, please get in touch with us.

“Tables are free and you will be able to bring along flyers, posters and any other information you see fit.

“There is plenty of room for parking and prams and there are no steps as the building is on one level.

“This is an event for the whole community. Please come out and support us, especially if you are involved with a local community group as we would love to see how we can assist, moving forward.”

For more information, see the group’s Facebook page.