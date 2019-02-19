Hugh Gaffney won’t join defecting MPs in quitting Labour

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has confirmed he will not be resigning from the Labour Party.

This comes after seven of his parliamentary colleagues resigned in protest at leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and anti-Semitism, to form a new independent group.

It has been reported that more defections could follow from both the Labour and Conservative benches, but Mr Gaffney, who is also a North Lanarkshire councillor, stated he won’t be one of them.

He said; “As a long-standing trade unionist and Labour member, I have always believed that Labour is the sole party capable of delivering real change for working people across the UK.

“That’s why I am proud to serve as a Labour MP and will continue to fight for the interests of working people in Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill in Parliament”.

Mr Gaffney criticised the decision of seven MPs, who are all from English constituencies, to leave the Labour Party.

He said; “I believe we have far more in common than that what divides us.

“I am deeply disappointed that some of my colleagues have chosen to divide us at this crucial time where we should be holding this Tory government to account for its failings on Brexit, Universal Credit and so many other issues.

“History shows us that Labour splits only result in one outcome – the election of Tory governments which cause real hurt to working people and their communities across the UK”.