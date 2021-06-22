Hopefuls battle it out for seat on North Lanarkshire Council after passing of Robert McKendrick
A by election is to be held in the North Lanarkshire Council ward of Murdostoun on Thursday (June 24) following the death of independent councillor Robert McKendrick in April.
Polls will open at 7am on Thursday and remain open until 10pm. There are eight candidates –
Robert Livingston Arthur, Independent
Nathaniel Edward Hugh Hamilton, Scottish Green Party
Cindy MacKenzie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Julie McAnulty, Independence for Scotland Party
Robert John McKendrick, Independent
Chris Roarty, Scottish Labour Party
Bill Ross, ReformUK – Changing Politics for Good
Julie Stachurska, Scottish National Party (SNP)
The ward of Murdostoun is currently served by three councillors – the SNP’s Cameron McManus along with Louise Roarty and Nicky Shevlin who both represent Labour.