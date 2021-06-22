Hopefuls battle it out for seat on North Lanarkshire Council after passing of Robert McKendrick

A by election is to be held in the North Lanarkshire Council ward of Murdostoun on Thursday (June 24) following the death of independent councillor Robert McKendrick in April.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:19 pm

Polls will open at 7am on Thursday and remain open until 10pm. There are eight candidates –

Robert Livingston Arthur, Independent

Nathaniel Edward Hugh Hamilton, Scottish Green Party

Cindy MacKenzie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Julie McAnulty, Independence for Scotland Party

Robert John McKendrick, Independent

Chris Roarty, Scottish Labour Party

Bill Ross, ReformUK – Changing Politics for Good

Julie Stachurska, Scottish National Party (SNP)

The ward of Murdostoun is currently served by three councillors – the SNP’s Cameron McManus along with Louise Roarty and Nicky Shevlin who both represent Labour.

North Lanarkshire Council