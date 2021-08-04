Grass in uddingston

The move has been spearheaded by the Scottish National Party group at the authority, who have accused council leader Jim Logue of playing politics by blaming the SNP Government for the measure.

Labour’s councillor Logue said that he sympathised with the public but insisted the cash no longer exists for the service.However, the SNP’s bid to secure this key meeting follows recent calls to take action in North Lanarkshire that have been heavily publicised in this newspaper -and have included an online petition.The motion to be debated at the Special Council would see an additional one-off resource ploughed in to the grass cutting programme and support for public spaces including cemeteries.

In addition it would commit to a further review of the long term decision that has been taken -and undertaking an assessment of the current programme.SNP Leader of the Opposition on NLC Council, Councillor Jordan Linden said: “My group and I have been listening to local people. Our message to them is this – we hear you, loud and clear.“Our SNP Councillors have been at the heart of this issue in the council and in the community. Asking questions, challenging decisions and calling for action. Enough is enough. Local people need solutions to these issues and they need them now.

“This special meeting means we can deliver urgent funding into fixing these issues that local people are experiencing and review the delivery of the grass cutting programme.

" I hope all colleagues across North Lanarkshire can get behind this action and deliver for our communities.”

Depute Leader of the SNP Group, Councillor Fiona Fotheringham, who will second the special business motion added: “As a local member, I have seen first hand the impact poor decisions of the administration have had on our communities.