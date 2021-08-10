Meggy

Now the List MSP for Central Region is urging the SNP Government to back her party's plans for a Right to Recovery Bill.

A total of 1,339 people lost their lives to drugs in Scotland in 2020, including 67 in North Lanarkshire, and 91 in South Lanarkshire.

The bill would enshrine in law that everyone who needs treatment can get it and has been backed by frontline organisations.

Drug deaths have risen by 185% since 2014 in North Lanarkshire, and 168% in South Lanarkshire when Nicola Sturgeon became First Minister and since 2007, when the SNP came to power, they have risen by 248% and 194% respectively.

Miss Gallacher believes the SNP Government must take urgent action now and that the drugs death is spiralling out of control year on year.

She said: "My thoughts are with anyone in Lanarkshire who is grieving the loss of a loved one as a result of drugs. The Scottish Conservatives Right to Recovery Bill would guarantee in law the right to treatment for those who need it and is backed by multiple frontline organisations.

"I would urge local SNP representatives to back these plans. This crisis won't end overnight in Lanarkshire but a guaranteed right to recovery would be a step in the right direction.

"The system is broken and drug deaths have skyrocketed in recent years in Lanarkshire.

Meanwhile SNP MSP for Uddingston and Bellshill Stephanie Callaghan said: “Every death is a tragedy Too many families are grieving and my own family sadly know that pain. The higher numbers of local women dying from drug use is particularly concerning. Poor mental health, domestic abuse and changes to local services are factors. There is also plenty of evidence that the devastating impact of UK welfare and austerity measures have hit women hardest.