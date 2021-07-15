Flag honours 11 brave men from North Lanarkshire who died in Spanish Civil War
This was the scene on a glorious sunny day over Motherwell Civic Centre -to honour eleven brave men who travelled to fight in the Spanish Civil War but never came home.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:25 pm
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:25 pm
The No Paseran Committee who take their name from the International Brigade’s famed ‘they shall not pass’ slogan have been in the news recently after extreme right- wing thugs vandalised their monument in Duchess Park.
The group wasn’t permitted to hold their annual ceremony of remembrance at the statue because of Covid restrictions but North Lanarkshire Council has flown the flag of the International Brigade to honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.