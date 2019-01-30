Demand for housing developer to provide grit bins in Ravenscraig estate

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Kenneth Duffy has demanded Barratt Homes providing grit bins for residents of the Ravenscraig estate.

As the estate is privately owned North Lanarkshire Council says Barratt has the responsibility of providing gritting facilities.

After numerous complaints from constituents Councillor Duffy has been speaking with Barratt for months to find a solution, to no avail.

Councillor Duffy said: “After months of trying to resolve this issue with Barratt privately, I have no option but to publicly call for action.

“My constituents have been concerned about the lack of grit bins in their estate for what is now a significant period of time. As the weather turns colder, residents will be rightly worried about the safety of both themselves and their loved ones.

“It’s time that Barratt Homes stopped dragging their feet on this issue, take some responsibility and provide grit bins to ensure the safety of all residents in the Ravenscraig estate.”

Barratt Homes has rejected providing grit bins at Ravenscraig and pointed to its ‘Group Wide Directive’.

It states: “With regards the gritting of the roads Barratt Homes take customer safety extremely responsibly and a decision to not provide grit bins has been taken after careful consideration and consultation with our Insurers.

“You will appreciate that we reserve the right to review our Policy and have no contractual obligation to carry out gritting or to provide grit bins however we can advise that grit can be obtained free of charge from your local depot.