David is recognised for his service

A former Bellshill soldier has been presented with an armed forces Veterans badge in recognition of his services.

David Douglas served with the Royal Highland Fusiliers from 1974 to 1978 and saw service in Northern Ireland and Belize.

David was presented with his badge by Armed Forces Champion for North Lanarkshire councillor David Cullen and veterans champion David McAllister from the Soldiers, Sailors and Air Force Association (SSAFA) Lanarkshire Branch.

Councillor Cullen said: “It was a privilege to present the badge to David. The badge is awarded to veterans of UK Armed Forces in recognition of their service to the country.

“I would encourage any veteran who has not received theirs to apply on the Government website and ensure they received the recognition they richly deserve.”