Date of North Lanarkshire council by-election announced

The contest to replace the councillor who swopped Motherwell Civic Centre for the House of Parliament will take place on Thursday May 7, it has been confirmed.

The by-election has been sparked by the resignation of Councillor Steven Bonnar in Ward 14.

The Scottish National Party man now represents the constituency of Coatbridge Chryston and Bellshill.

Mr Bonnar had succeeded in unseating Labour’s Hugh Gaffney in December’s General election by a 5,624 majority.

No candidates have as yet been confirmed to contest the seat.

However, those are uncertain about their eligbility to vote are now being asked to ensure that their paperwork is in order by 12 midnight on Tuesday, April 21.

Applications for new postal or postal proxy votes and amendments to, or cancellation of, existing postal or proxy votes must be with the Electoral Registration Office by 5.00pm on Wednesday 22 April.

Applications for new proxy votes must be received by 5.00pm on Wednesday 29 April.

“If you are eligible to vote in this by-election, it is important that you have the opportunity to use your vote by making sure you are registered,” said Returning Officer Des Murray.

“Take a few minutes now to register – you can do this quickly and easily online with your national insurance number and date of birth.”

The information required can be found on the Register To Vote or Your Vote Matters websites.