Councillor Nathan Wilson

The original planning permission in August 2018 set out that the business had to widen the road at Knowetop Avenue into two distinct lanes on approach to it’s junction with Windmillhill Street before the site could commence use.

Tim Hortons subsequently brought forward a proposal to delay completion of the road works until four months after opening and the restaurant commenced use for drive-thru, takeaway in December 2020 even although the number of objections submitted meant that the matter had to be put to a future meeting of the council’s planning committee for a decision.

In January, elected members on the committee granted retrospective planning permission and the amended condition stated the road should be widened no later than April 22, 2021 but this target date was also missed.

The latest failure from the business to complete the works resulted in North Lanarkshire Council proceeding with enforcement action and issuing a breach of condition notice with the business informed that the works have to be completed by Sunday, October 17, 2021 and before schools return from the October break.

Councillor Nathan Wilson who objected to the planning application to delay the widening of the road by four months after opening has said it would be better for the works to be carried out over the summer when schools are off and must finally be complete no later than the new October deadline.

Tim Hortons is adjacent to Knowetop Primary and other local schools are also located nearby.