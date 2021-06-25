New deadline set for Tim Hortons road widening works
A new target timescale has been set for the completion of key road widening works outside Tim Hortons in Motherwell.
The original planning permission in August 2018 set out that the business had to widen the road at Knowetop Avenue into two distinct lanes on approach to it’s junction with Windmillhill Street before the site could commence use.
Tim Hortons subsequently brought forward a proposal to delay completion of the road works until four months after opening and the restaurant commenced use for drive-thru, takeaway in December 2020 even although the number of objections submitted meant that the matter had to be put to a future meeting of the council’s planning committee for a decision.
In January, elected members on the committee granted retrospective planning permission and the amended condition stated the road should be widened no later than April 22, 2021 but this target date was also missed.
The latest failure from the business to complete the works resulted in North Lanarkshire Council proceeding with enforcement action and issuing a breach of condition notice with the business informed that the works have to be completed by Sunday, October 17, 2021 and before schools return from the October break.
Councillor Nathan Wilson who objected to the planning application to delay the widening of the road by four months after opening has said it would be better for the works to be carried out over the summer when schools are off and must finally be complete no later than the new October deadline.
Tim Hortons is adjacent to Knowetop Primary and other local schools are also located nearby.
The Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor said: “The longer the situation with the proposed widening of the road goes unresolved, it will only increase the suspicion that there is little urgency to ensure the promised works can actually take place. By the end of August, it will be three years since Tim Hortons secured planning permission for the development and eight months since the drive-thru, takeaway opened. There has been more than enough time for these vital works to be completed and the road must finally be widened by October 17 at the latest.”