Council doubles its housing ambitions

North Lanarkshire Council proposes to more than double its affordable home plans by pledging to deliver 5000 homes by 2035.

This will be achieved by increasing the current commitment to build 2150 new council homes, significantly expanding the purchase of properties through the Open Market Purchase Scheme and breathing life back into derelict properties via the Empty Homes Purchase Scheme,

This is part of the council’s long term ambition to invest around half a billion pounds across North Lanarkshire and consultation is already underway on the first stage of the housing plans to potentially demolish the council’s tower blocks to make way for new accessible homes.

Initial feedback from the consultation confirmed strong support for the proposal and work will continue to identify new sites for development.

The Open Market Purchase Scheme allows the council to buy homes from the local housing market to increase its supply for rent and early purchases are nearing completion.

In addition over 100 homes have already been brought back into use through the Empty Homes Purchase Scheme.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of Enterprise and Housing, said: “Improving the lives of our tenants and regenerating our communities and town centres are the drivers behind our long term ambition.

“These are hugely exciting and ambitious plans. North Lanarkshire Council is Scotland’s largest council landlord and we are in the midst of the biggest council housebuilding programme in a generation.

“We’ll be creating local jobs and training, strengthening our local economy over a sustained period and changing the way people live and work by regenerating our town centres.

“It’s an exciting time for North Lanarkshire and our plans clearly demonstrate our ambitions and aspirations for the area and its residents.”