Community Centre opening days are cut as Culture NL seeks to save £400,000

Culture NL is to close 26 community centres across in North Lanarkshire for 14 of the weeks of the year in a bid to save £400,000.

Access will be reduced to school term-time only, meaning user groups will be restricted to 38 weeks.

The affected centres include: Cleland, Hattonrigg, Jerviston, Netherton, New Stevenston and Holytown as Culture NL aim to make “best use” of rural facilities.

Culture NL chief executive Jillian Ferrie said: “In order to make best use of facilities, and to save over £400,000, we have carried out a review of the use of community facilities.

“As a result, 26 facilities will now operate during the school term time only; however, we will still have a further 42 sites that will either operate 52 weeks of the year or as per the existing bookings.

“This change allows us to protect highly valued services such as libraries, community centres and vital front line services.

“We have written to all groups affected asking them for their preferred alternative location appropriate to their requirements.”

The move was criticised by Airdrie and Shotts MP Neil Gray, he said: “Yet again, a North Lanarkshire Council organisation is following a short-sighted, quick-fix route to saving money.

“The repercussions of this move will be felt for many years to come.”