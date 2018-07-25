Bathroom ‘repairs’ are making the situation worse

A Bellshill man says he has experienced months of problems since North Lanarkshire Council decided to install a new bathroom in his home.

Gordon Lawrie, of Thorndean Avenue has been a council tenant for seven years and in March was delighted to learn he was getting a new bathroom installed.

However, it appears the wall panels weren’t cut properly which left a gap at the top so coving was added. In May a piece of the coving fell off and hit his son on the head.

After five weeks of strugglign to get a repir carried out Gordon approached the Times & Speaker who urged the council to act.

Contractors attanded the property last week to carry out repairs, but Gordon now says the situation is even worse.

He said: “They made such a mess, that not only does the coving still need replaced, but the bathroom now needs new flooring and skirting, the door replaced and the walls taken back to brick for plastering.

“I also believe the silicone seal around the bath has broken as there is water leaking when using the shower or bath.

“The stress is really affecting me and my family and I am determined this will not be swept under the rug.”

After seeing photographic evidence of the damage a council spokesman said: “We are treating this issue as a priority and are keen to get it resolved as swiftly as possible for our tenant.”